Manchester City star calls out Elon Musk on Twitter

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has called out Elon Musk on Twitter after losing his blue verification tick.

Elon Musk recently purchased Twitter, and a few days later Mahrez lost his verification. There’s been no reports of a reason why, but Mahrez took to Twitter to call out Elon Musk, as seen below.

Bro @elonmusk give me my blue tick back ??? — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 2, 2022

The tweet seems to have been made in jest, judging by the triple laughing emojis posted by Mahrez.

Musk bought Twitter for a reported $44m, according to CNN.

Mahrez’s tweet has received a lot of attention, with over 178,000 likes at the time of this report, so he will be hoping it reaches the powers that be.