Manchester United have approached Inter Milan in a player plus cash swap deal for Lautaro Martinez.

Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a striker this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo ageing and Edinson Cavani set to leave due to his contract expiring.

Anthony Martial is currently out on loan at Sevilla after falling out of favour in Manchester, and he could be used as part of a deal to sign a new striker.

Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi has claimed on his YouTube channel that Manchester United have offered Martial plus cash in an attempt to sign Martinez from Inter Milan.

Manchester United have reportedly offered £42m as well as Martial, to get Martinez.

The Argentinian has had an impressive season in Italy, scoring 16 league goals, and to add a player of his calibre to rival Ronaldo upfront can only benefit the club.

Ronaldo isn’t getting any younger, so he may struggle in the next few years to continue to play the number of games he does. Although still a powerful athlete who isn’t showing many signs of ageing, there will come a time when his physical attributes start to decline.