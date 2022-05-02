Ralf Rangnick has given Manchester United star Juan Mata his first start of the season as they host Brentford.

Mata is yet to start in the league this season, but the 34-year-old will get his chance to prove to Rangnick that he should have been starting more games.

Brentford welcome back Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer to their starting eleven after being unavailable in recent weeks.

The full teams are below via Brentford and Manchester United’s official Twitter accounts.

Brentford are on an excellent run of form in recent weeks after looking like they could have been dragged into the relegation battle a few months ago. The arrival of Christian Eriksen has had a positive impact on the team as a whole after he signed on a free transfer in January.

Manchester United still have a small chance of finishing in the top four so the game against Brentford is vital. Unfortunately they are missing key players in the likes of Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, but it’s now up to the other players to step up and prove they deserve a place in the team for next season.