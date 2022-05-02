Mason Mount has named Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo as someone who has had a massive influence on his career.

Mount has progressed into one of the first names on the team sheet at Chelsea in the last couple of years after he was given a chance by Frank Lampard. Every player has that one man they look up to in the footballing world, and Mount has listed a Manchester United star as someone has looked up to, as seen in the video below.

"I think everyone has seen the video of when I was younger basing my free kick off him. I always watched him very closely when he was at United as a young kid. I loved the way he played, his free kicks," said Mount, speaking to Amazon Video Sport.

“I think everyone has seen the video of when I was younger basing my free kick off him. I always watched him very closely when he was at United as a young kid. I loved the way he played, his free kicks,” said Mount, speaking to Amazon Video Sport.

Mount was filmed scoring a free-kick when he was younger, where he specifically says he bases his free-kicks on Ronaldo, as seen in the video below.

A young Mason Mount nailing Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick technique.

“So I always try to look at and work out, what can I do, to put it into my game? But now to play against him [Ronaldo] and be up against him is the journey that you go on from watching someone in the stands as a fan and then to being on the same pitch and playing against them. It’s a crazy journey and yeah, that’s why I love football so much,” added Mount.

There aren’t too many similarities in terms of positioning, physicality or style when comparing Mount and Ronaldo, but looking at Mount’s passion and drive to be better, you could easily make the comparisons.

Mount has excellent technique when striking the ball, just like Ronaldo, and there isn’t many better players to look up to when trying to base your footballing ability on someone.