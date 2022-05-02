There’s some exciting Manchester United transfer news emerging as the agent of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has taken the slightly unusual step of publicly confirming talks over a move for his client.

Milinkovic-Savic is represented by former Chelsea forward Mateja Kezman, and the Serbia international’s representative has made it clear that he’s been negotiating with Man Utd, and that that is where the player would like to move to.

Multiple reports were recently relayed by Sport Witness, which linked Milinkovic-Savic with both United and Paris Saint-Germain, whilst stating Lazio would likely ask for around €70million to their star player go this summer.

The 27-year-old looks like he could be a terrific signing for the Red Devils, giving them a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, as well as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, whose future is in serious doubt as he’s about to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Discussing his client’s future, Kezman told Foot01: “Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer market.

“We are currently talking to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. He is focused on the season finale with Lazio, but Sergej wants to go to Manchester United.”