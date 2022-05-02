Hugely worrying Mohamed Salah contract update for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has reportedly given no indication that he intends to sign a new contract with Liverpool, with a report from the Telegraph suggesting he’s tempted by a new challenge elsewhere.

This is a hugely worrying update for Reds fans, with Salah approaching the final year of his contract at Anfield, which could mean he’s either heading towards leaving on a free in a year’s time, or for a reduced fee this summer.

The Egypt international continues to shine as one of Liverpool’s most important players, with his stunning season of 30 goals and 14 assists in all competitions earning him the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award recently.

There’s been plenty of speculation over Salah’s Liverpool future, but there doesn’t seem to have been much progress made, and the Telegraph’s update certainly paints a pretty bleak picture if you’re a LFC supporter.

On a more positive note, the report suggests James Milner has been offered a new contract, with the 36-year-old remaining a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Still, if Liverpool are in genuine danger of losing Salah in the near future, the club will urgently need to get some ambitious work done in the transfer market to help replace the 29-year-old.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen could be one option for the Merseyside giants, who have been linked with him by the Daily Mirror, while January signing Luis Diaz is also already showing tremendous potential with a fast start to life in England.