Arsenal and Liverpool could reportedly have the advantage over Manchester United in the race to seal the transfer of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigeria international has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Serie A, scoring 17 goals in 29 games in all competitions despite struggling with an injury that has forced him to wear a protective mask over his face.

Osimhen also previously impressed at former club Lille before making a name for himself at Napoli, and he’s now wanted by the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd this summer, according to the Daily Mirror, who add that he’s valued at around £80million.

Their report adds, however, that Osimhen is only interested in moving to a club playing in the Champions League next season, which looks like bad news for United, who are almost certainly out of the running to finish in the top four now.

Arsenal are the favourites to land that crucial fourth spot, though they remain under pressure from Tottenham, so they may soon lose that advantage over the Red Devils.

Liverpool already have Champions League football sewn up as they sit in second place, just a point behind league leaders Manchester City, though it’s debatable if they need Osimhen as much as Arsenal or United do.

The Reds have a world class attack consisting of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, so it’s hard to see how Osimhen would fit in, though Salah and Mane are approaching the final year of their contracts.