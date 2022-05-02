Paul Robinson says Leeds player has to be replaced with Newcastle star

Paul Robinson has urged Leeds to sign Newcastle left-back Matt Targett to replace Junior Firpo.

Firpo has come under a lot of criticism this season after a disappointing campaign since arriving in the Premier League.

Robinson has now urged Leeds to try and beat Newcastle to the signing of Targett, who is currently on loan from Aston Villa when speaking to MOT Leeds News.

Stuart Dallas has operated at left-back at times, but Robinson believes he is more effective in other positions on the pitch.

“Stuart Dallas, for me, is more effective in other positions across the field and you can benefit more from his leadership and experience there. It’s just not worked out for Junior Firpo,” added Robinson.