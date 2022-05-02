The latest Premier League team of the week is in following another intriguing round of results that all impacted the title race, the battle for the top four and the fight to stay up.

Liverpool and Manchester City both won yet again as this thrilling title race continues to go down to the wire, with these two great sides contributing five players between them in Garth Crooks’ latest XI on BBC Sport.

Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk represent Liverpool in the line up below, while Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and Nathan Ake are all in after their superb performances for Manchester City as they thrashed Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, Everton earned a crucial win over Chelsea, with Jordan Pickford’s save undoubtedly one of the moments of the season and earning him a richly deserved place in this line up.

Tottenham and Arsenal both won as they continued to fight for a place in the top four, but BBC pundit Crooks selected Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero as his stand-out performers, with no one from the red half of north London getting in despite an impressive 2-1 win away to West Ham.