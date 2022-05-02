Club to accept £50m+ transfer offers for Man United & Arsenal target

Everton will reportedly accept transfer offers of around £50million or more for Richarlison this summer, following recent links with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Brazil international has had another impressive season in the Premier League, though it’s come while Everton have struggled as a whole, with Frank Lampard’s side in a relegation battle as we approach the final few games of the campaign.

Richarlison will surely feel he can do better than this, and it seems Everton won’t necessarily fight too hard to keep him, with Football Insider claiming they’ll let him go for offers in the region of £50m.

CaughtOffside understands that Man Utd hold an interest in the 24-year-old, while he’s also been mentioned as a possible target for Arsenal by Planet Sport in recent times.

Richarlison transfer looks ideal for Arsenal

While we’re sure fans of both of these clubs would warmly welcome a signing like Richarlison, he’s probably needed more at Arsenal right now.

The Gunners need a versatile attacker to come in to replace both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left in January, and Nicolas Pepe, who has been poor at the Emirates Stadium and who surely won’t be around for much longer.

Richarlison can operate centrally and out wide, so ticks all the boxes for Arsenal, whereas United surely need more of an out-and-out centre-forward.

Edinson Cavani will be out of contract this summer, while Cristiano Ronaldo surely cannot carry on playing week in, week out, but Richarlison doesn’t seem a like-for-like replacement for those two.

And, for all the criticisms of this United squad, they have options like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga out wide, so Richarlison would probably not be an automatic starter.