Manchester United sent scout to watch Arsenal transfer target at the weekend

Manchester United reportedly sent scouts to watch Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in action against Brighton at the weekend.

The Portugal international has had a fine career at Molineux, establishing himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League outside of the big six, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move to a bigger club in the near future.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Man Utd scouted Neves at the weekend, with the Red Devils clearly seeming to step up their interest in the 25-year-old ahead of the summer.

Neves has also been linked with Arsenal by Sky Sports in recent times, and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners end up emerging as favourites for his signature if they manage to finish in the top four.

At this stage in his career, Neves will surely want to be playing in the Champions League, and at the moment Arsenal look the favourites to get that all-important fourth spot, while United are almost definitely out of the running.

Still, few players can turn down an offer to move to Old Trafford, and being part of a new project under incoming new manager Erik ten Hag might be tempting enough for him.

Arsenal, however, also look like going places under Mikel Arteta, with Neves seeming a perfect fit to give the north Londoners a bit more spark in midfield.