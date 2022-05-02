Super Agent Jon Smith has explained how he wouldn’t tell Roman Abramovich which clubs he was working for when trying to buy Chelsea players.

It’s well known in the footballing world that owners of football clubs would alter their transfer dealings depending on which club they are working with. The likes of Newcastle are now in a difficult position due to how public their immense transfer backing has become.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, football agent Jon Smith has spoken about how he used to operate when dealing with Chelsea owner Abramovich.

“It always amazes how little clubs talk to each other. It’s getting better but for years, they have barely spoken to one another,” said Smith.

When dealing with owners, the agents tend to hold a lot of power in terms of how much the selling club will receive for the players. Smith has also explained to CaughtOffside how Mino Raiola managed to get Juventus £60m more than they had hoped for Paul Pogba, but had they just spoken to the club directly, Manchester United could have found out their genuine asking price.

“I remember in the past going in to meet with Chelsea about the possibility of buying a player without mentioning who the interested club was because if Abramovich had known who wanted his player, he would have bumped the prices up – things like that. It was crazy,” added Smith.

As mentioned earlier, when an owner knows the club who are interested in one of their players, they would alter their asking price depending on who was looking to buy them. If it’s a rival club in the league, there’s no way an owner like Abramovich is going to allow them to secure themselves a bargain.