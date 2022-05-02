Tottenham look to have made a mistake with regards to Harry Kane last summer, according to former Spurs ace Garth Crooks.

The England international remains an important player for Tottenham, but Crooks believes it increasingly looks like the wrong decision not to cash in on their top scorer when they had the chance.

As was widely reported by the Guardian and others last year, Manchester City were serious about trying to sign Kane, only for Spurs to end up succeeding in their fight to keep their star player at the club.

Crooks, however, now feels this may have been a mistake, with the pundit writing on BBC Sport that the north London side would likely have coped well due to the presence of Son Heung-min in their squad as an ideal replacement.

Discussing Kane, Crooks said: “Tottenham’s refusal in the summer to ‘take the money and run’ is starting to look like bad business.

“Son is quite capable of taking over Kane’s mantle, the question is how long can Spurs keep Conte when he is constantly being linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Top four is vital if Spurs are to keep the Italian. As for Son, he is going nowhere.”

We’re not sure most Spurs fans will agree with this, as Kane’s class in front of goal has been there for all to see again this season, while he’s also added tremendous creativity with his passing to his game.

The 28-year-old also tends to bring the best out of Son, with the pair always combining superbly, so it seems a little over-simplistic to suggest that the South Korea international could have just replaced him on his own up front.