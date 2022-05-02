Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was reportedly furious with Sergio Romero in yesterday’s when over Leicester City.

According to football.london, there was one moment when a risky Romero pass put Eric Dier under unnecessary pressure, leading the Spurs boss to gesture angrily from his technical area.

Conte is known for how demanding he is of his players, and for the way he conducts himself with so much passion and energy from the sidelines.

This is the latest example of Conte’s management style, and fans will hope it can help Romero cut out those mistakes and maintain high standards in the future.

On the flip side, there’s always the risk of a manager being too demanding and overly critical, which could end up hurting the Argentina international’s confidence.

So far, though, it looks like Conte is striking the right tone with these players, with Spurs enjoying a 3-1 win over Leicester to keep them in contention for a top four spot, though Arsenal’s win at West Ham later that day means they remain ahead for the moment.