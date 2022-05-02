Spurs attacker admits he could quit Tottenham

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn has strongly suggested he could be set to quit the club.

The Dutchman has struggled for playing time since his move to Spurs from PSV a few years ago, and he’s now open to a return to the Eredivisie.

Bergwijn has made it clear he wants to be playing more as it’s a World Cup year, and commented that moving to Ajax could be a good option for him this summer.

“A starting spot here? I don’t think so to be honest,” Bergwijn said.

“It’s a complicated story for me. I don’t play much. Ajax could be an option for me, a return to The Netherlands could be an option for me. The World Cup is coming.”

Steven Bergwijn has said he could leave Spurs
More Stories / Latest News
AC Milan set to make Manchester City star their priority signing this summer
Two Euro giants lead transfer chase for unsettled Manchester United star
West Ham face financial ruin if they try to match Man United contract offer for Declan Rice

Tottenham will most likely make changes this summer in order to give Antonio Conte a squad more capable of competing for silverware.

Bergwijn just hasn’t quite done enough to impress, with big names like Adama Traore being linked with THFC as potential replacements.

More Stories Steven Bergwijn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.