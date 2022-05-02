Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn has strongly suggested he could be set to quit the club.

The Dutchman has struggled for playing time since his move to Spurs from PSV a few years ago, and he’s now open to a return to the Eredivisie.

Bergwijn has made it clear he wants to be playing more as it’s a World Cup year, and commented that moving to Ajax could be a good option for him this summer.

“A starting spot here? I don’t think so to be honest,” Bergwijn said.

“It’s a complicated story for me. I don’t play much. Ajax could be an option for me, a return to The Netherlands could be an option for me. The World Cup is coming.”

Tottenham will most likely make changes this summer in order to give Antonio Conte a squad more capable of competing for silverware.

Bergwijn just hasn’t quite done enough to impress, with big names like Adama Traore being linked with THFC as potential replacements.