The Sky Sports camera picked up a fan wearing a Gary Neville scarf, and Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher found it hilarious.

Whenever Monday Night Football comes around, you can always expect some back and forth between some of the pundits, who all enjoy ripping into each other in a friendly manner.

When Carragher and Keane spotted a fan wearing a Neville scarf, they found it hilarious, especially when Neville wasn’t there to fire back at them, as seen in the video below from Sky Sports.

“There must have been a sale,” said Keane, as he couldn’t resist a sly dig at his Sky Sports colleague.

