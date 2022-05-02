The Sky Sports camera picked up a fan wearing a Gary Neville scarf, and Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher found it hilarious.

Whenever Monday Night Football comes around, you can always expect some back and forth between some of the pundits, who all enjoy ripping into each other in a friendly manner.

When Carragher and Keane spotted a fan wearing a Neville scarf, they found it hilarious, especially when Neville wasn’t there to fire back at them, as seen in the video below from Sky Sports.

"Hold on a second – WHAT IS THAT" ? "There MUST have been a sale on" ?@Carra23, Roy Keane and @DavidJonesSky couldn't keep it together after spotting a @GNev2 scarf before Man Utd's clash with Brentford ? pic.twitter.com/YIlbCJ1cUD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2022

“There must have been a sale,” said Keane, as he couldn’t resist a sly dig at his Sky Sports colleague.