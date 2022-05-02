Video: Cristiano Ronaldo dispatches penalty to double Manchester United’s lead

Brentford FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo dispatched his penalty with ease for Manchester United, after he was fouled by Brentford’s Rico Henry.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Manchester United from an excellent Anthony Elanga assist.

In the second half, Ronaldo rolled back the years by bursting into the box and stepped across Henry who clumsily fouled the Portuguese star.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports, DAZN Canada, and Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Roy Keane slams Manchester United decision to start Juan Mata
Thierry Henry questions former club’s treatment of Arsenal star
Video: Fernandes volleys Manchester United into the lead

Ronaldo has now scored against 168 different teams, after adding Brentford to his growing list. The goal saw Manchester United double their lead and keep them within a fighting chance of Champions League qualification.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Rico Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.