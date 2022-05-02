Video: Cristiano Ronaldo dispatches penalty to double Manchester United’s lead

Cristiano Ronaldo dispatched his penalty with ease for Manchester United, after he was fouled by Brentford’s Rico Henry.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Manchester United from an excellent Anthony Elanga assist.

In the second half, Ronaldo rolled back the years by bursting into the box and stepped across Henry who clumsily fouled the Portuguese star.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports, DAZN Canada, and Sky Sports.

NEVER ? IN ? DOUBT ? Cristiano Ronaldo wins a penalty for Man Utd and then slots it home to make it 2-0! ? pic.twitter.com/ScvoVi6dbG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo converts from the spot ? pic.twitter.com/tdZ3lvJsaO — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 2, 2022

Ronaldo has now scored against 168 different teams, after adding Brentford to his growing list. The goal saw Manchester United double their lead and keep them within a fighting chance of Champions League qualification.