Video: Fernandes volleys Manchester United into the lead

Bruno Fernandes volleyed Manchester United into the lead after excellent work from Anthony Elanga.

Elanga beat the offside trap when making a run in behind and managed to steer a cross towards Fernandes who volleyed home.

The young winger had a tough task even keeping the ball on the pitch, but perfectly delivered the ball onto Fernandes’ foot to volley home.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, NBC Sports, and BEIN Sports.

Manchester United are still in the fight for the top four, but they will be relying on other teams slipping up if they do manage to qualify for the Champions League.