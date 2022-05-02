Video: Raphael Varane volleys home his first Manchester United goal

Raphael Varane volleyed home his first Manchester United goal to extend their lead to three goals against Brentford.

Manchester United went two goals ahead with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes getting on the scoresheet.

Varane added to the goals by hitting a volley from a corner which deflected past the Brentford goalkeeper. The goal was his first since joining the club from Real Madrid in the summer.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, DAZN Canada, and BEIN Sports.

United have struggled to score from set-pieces this season so Ralf Rangnick will be pleased to see them score from a corner.

