Video: Raphael Varane volleys home his first Manchester United goal

Raphael Varane volleyed home his first Manchester United goal to extend their lead to three goals against Brentford.

Manchester United went two goals ahead with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes getting on the scoresheet.

Varane added to the goals by hitting a volley from a corner which deflected past the Brentford goalkeeper. The goal was his first since joining the club from Real Madrid in the summer.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, DAZN Canada, and BEIN Sports.

Varane goal for Manchester United against Brentford pic.twitter.com/yqjduXw00T — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) May 2, 2022

Raphael Varane nets his first Manchester United goal ? pic.twitter.com/vsqEM6Obqh — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 2, 2022

RAPHAEL VARANE SCORES HIS FIRST EVER MAN UTD GOAL ? pic.twitter.com/PRI3lLyzWJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2022

United have struggled to score from set-pieces this season so Ralf Rangnick will be pleased to see them score from a corner.