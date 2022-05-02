Video: Roy Keane slams Manchester United decision to start Juan Mata

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United’s decision to start Juan Mata against Brentford on Monday night.

Mata was yet to start a league game for United this season, but Ralf Rangnick allowed him to play against Brentford.

The Spaniard is set to leave the club at the end of the season due to his contract expiring, and Keane was surprised to see him making his first start of the season, especially as he isn’t going to be around next season, as seen in the video below from Sky Sports.

Keane believes they are giving Mata a start for the wrong reason and it’s more to do with sentiment as he’s leaving the club.

Due to the likes of Jadon Sancho being unavailable and the poor form of Marcus Rashford, it might have been fair to give Mata a chance.

