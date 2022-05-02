West Ham have vital advantage going into Europa League second leg against Frankfurt

West Ham could have a huge advantage over Frankfurt going into their semi-final second leg in the Europa League.

West Ham were disappointing in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Frankfurt, losing the game by one goal. The Hammers are on an excellent run in the competition, and there’s one reason they could be at an advantage going into the return leg.

Frankfurt play on Monday night in the Bundesliga, meaning they have very little time to prepare for their Europa League tie.

Frankfurt are away to Leverkusen, and with the game being late in the evening, the amount of preparation time is shortened due to travel on top of that.

West Ham need just one goal to take the game to extra time, and fatigue could play a huge part in the game.