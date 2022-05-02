West Ham United’s recruitment team have reportedly been tipped to be at least considering the prospect of signing Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal this summer.

According to Claret and Hugh, the Hammers are likely to be aware of the situation of some proven Premier League players this summer, with Lacazette mentioned as one of a number of big names who’s about to be out of contract and therefore available on a free transfer.

Lacazette has a total of 71 goals for Arsenal since he joined the Gunners from Lyon in 2017, and his all-round ability and work rate mean he’s been a useful member of the squad in his five years at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, it makes sense for Arsenal and Lacazette to go their separate ways this summer, and West Ham could be a good move for the Frenchman if he’s tempted to remain in England.

David Moyes would surely feel Lacazette would give him a better mix of options in attack after being overly reliant on Michail Antonio for some time now, with little in the way of depth in that department at the London Stadium.