Arsenal keen on potential €20m transfer of versatile Serie A wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential summer transfer window move for Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey.

The 19-year-old looks an outstanding young talent after making a name for himself in Serie A, having previously in Celtic’s academy and in the first-team at Heart of Midlothian.

According to football.london, Arsenal are now considering Hickey as an option in the transfer market this summer, with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta keen to bring in a versatile left-sided player in defence.

Hickey mainly plays at left-back, but can also operate on the right flank, so there’s surely a role for him in this Arsenal squad, with the club slightly overly reliant on backup players like Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares this season due to Kieran Tierney’s injury struggles.

It seems clear Hickey has plenty of potential, and it would be interesting to see how the Scotland international could develop under Arteta’s guidance at the Emirates Stadium.

If Arsenal don’t move for him this summer, one imagines there will surely be interest in him from other big clubs in the not-too-distant future, so they could do well to move quickly for this deal, which football.london claim could cost a bargain €20million.