Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the transfer list this summer as ten Hag plans clearout

Manchester United are set for another summer of upheaval by all accounts. As Erik ten Hag looks to start his project off on his own terms, it may result in several casualties.

One of those is reported to be Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 24-year-old was a highly-rated prospect at Crystal Palace when he joined three years ago but his star has since lost plenty of shine. According to The Mirror, Wan-Bissaka is one of five players who have been placed on the transfer list by ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka started off as the regular right-back under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer this season but since Ralf Rangnick came in, has seen his minutes dramatically reduced. Diogo Dalot has been preferred in his place and Wan-Bissaka has played just two of United’s last eight Premier League games.

His proposed exit isn’t that simple though. Arriving for £50m, Wan-Bissaka is unlikely to be able to recoup much of his value in the market. The Mirror said that former club Palace would be willing to welcome him back to the club, but given his wages and the cost of fee, would only do so on loan.

As much as Wan-Bissaka can be liable in defence at times, his one-on-one skills are still formidable at his best. If ten Hag is looking to implement a similar style to his Ajax side, then Wan-Bissaka may not have the prowess on the ball that the Dutchman is looking for. It’s been a point of consistent criticism during his spell at United.