Agent details West Ham’s stance on Jesse Lingard signing

Jesse Lingard will be out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season.

The English midfielder, who has been with the club for two decades, has endured a tough few seasons.

Excluded from first-team action by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim boss Ralf Rangnick opting against offering him a lifeline, this summer looks to be the time that fans finally bid farewell to their academy product.

Monday night saw the Red Devils in action at Old Trafford for the final time this season. Their Premier League dead-rubber against Brentford, which saw the 20-time league winners cruise to a 3-0 victory, saw Rangnick introduce several soon-to-be departed players, presumably as a gesture of goodwill.

Lingard, 29, was snubbed though and after failing to feature at all, the midfielder’s brother was quick to take to social media and slam how the club for its treatment of his sibling.

Although the attacking midfielder has been linked in recent times with a move abroad with both AC Milan and Juventus seemingly interested (ESPN), one club that has remained in the spotlight has been David Moyes’ West Ham.

The Hammers signed Lingard on a short-term loan last season and after directly contributing to 14 goals in just 16 appearances, the 29-year-old became an instant fan favourite.

Man United’s Lingard back to West Ham?

However, although many fans would welcome the playmaker back to London in a heartbeat, according to super-agent Rob Segal, the prospect of seeing Lingard play in claret and blue again is a ship that has sadly sailed.

“He’s in limbo. Where will he go? West Ham doesn’t need him,” Segal wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“They’ve moved on. The club won’t want to be lumbered with his wages, even if he is going to be available on a free transfer – they won’t spend what is required to bring him back to London.”

Since being promoted to the Red Devils’ senior first-team back in 2014, Lingard, who has lifted four major trophies, has gone on to feature in 232 matches, in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing a further 21 assists along the way.

The attacking midfielder’s biggest contribution came by way of an FA Cup final winning goal against Crystal Palace back in 2016.

Where do you see Lingard playing his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.