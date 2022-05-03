Arsenal will reportedly try again to keep Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates Stadium by offering him another new contract.

Nketiah has so far turned down several offers from the Gunners and has interest from Crystal Palace and other clubs as we approach the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that Arsenal look set to try a fresh approach to attempt to tie Nketiah down to a new deal, with the 22-year-old doing well in Mikel Arteta’s first-team in his recent run of games.

Despite not usually being a regular for Arsenal, Nketiah is starting to show some potential, and it makes sense that Mikel Arteta might be keen to at least have him around as a squad player next season and beyond.

Still, the Mail add that Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, which could push Nketiah down the pecking order again.

A move to Crystal Palace could be ideal for the England Under-21 international, as it would give him the chance to play week in, week out in the Premier League.

Patrick Vieira has also done an impressive job at Selhurst Park, showing he can work with young players and develop their games, with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher a prime example.