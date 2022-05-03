Talks held: Club ready to table improved offer for transfer of Arsenal ace

Udinese and Arsenal are reportedly continuing talks over a potential permanent transfer deal for Spanish defender Pablo Mari.

The 28-year-old has impressed during his time out on loan in Serie A, and it perhaps makes sense for all parties involved if he now makes his move there permanent after a lack of playing time at Arsenal.

According to Tutto Udinese, negotiations are ongoing over this potential deal, with the Italians ready to table an improved offer for the former Flamengo ace.

The Gunners have big names like Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of Mari in the pecking order right now, while Rob Holding also continues to show himself to be a useful squad player.

William Saliba will also be an option for Mikel Arteta next season once his loan at Marseille comes to an end, so it makes sense that Mari is quite clearly surplus to requirements.

Arsenal don’t always have quite as much money to spend as their big six rivals, so making a sale or two like this ahead of the summer could be useful to boost their budget.