Aston Villa set to swoop for Rangers wonderkid without a transfer fee

Rangers are set to lose another talented teenager to a Premier League side this summer. Rumours have it that Aston Villa are on course to sign 16-year-old striker Rory Smith, with only a compensation fee in it for Rangers.

That’s according to the Daily Record, who have likened the situation to the Billy Gilmour transfer to Chelsea. Gilmour left Rangers in 2017 at just 15, joining Chelsea for a compensation fee of £500,000 before he made a senior appearance at Ibrox.

Now it appears that former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will tempt another jewel away from Glasgow. Smith has over 40 goals this season in the youth leagues and has 7 goals in 8 appearances for Scotland’s under 17 side. He also recently scored in a 2-1 victory over Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Youth Cup final.

This may be a different case to Gilmour in some respects though. Chelsea have traditionally been a difficult side to break into for young talents, whereas Smith is likely to have more of a shot at making it with Aston Villa.