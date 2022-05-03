Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks cancer free after months of treatment

After being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in October, a type of lymphatic cancer, Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks today confirmed that he was cancer free in a statement shared on his social media.

Brooks, just 24, has been undergoing treatment for the disease over the course of the last six months and today was able to declare that it had been effective.

“Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free,” he published on Tuesday afternoon.

The Welsh midfielder has had a tricky time during the early stages of his career, fighting off injury issues and now cancer – surely one of the good news stories of the season. After breaking through with Sheffield United in 2018, Brooks moved to Bournemouth for £11.5m in 2018, where he has played since.

? | Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has confirmed he is cancer free pic.twitter.com/MeC48qvXqF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 3, 2022

Part of the Wales team that competed in Euro 2021, Brooks may well be back in the Premier League next season. Bournemouth play Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening with the chance to secure promotion if they win. Brooks mentioned in his statement that he was looking forward to getting back to full fitness and will likely be targeting a return to the pitch in the Premier League this August, if everything goes to plan.

Image via Jacques Feeney/Getty Images