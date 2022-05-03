Bournemouth win promotion to Premier League

AFC Bournemouth
Bournemouth have returned to the Premier League at the second time of asking after a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Sitting second with a six point lead over Forest, Scott Parker’s side have managed it with a game to spare.

As far as Tuesdays go, there can’t be many better in the history of Bournemouth. During the afternoon, midfielder David Brooks announced that he had been declared cancer free by his doctor and was looking forward to working his way back to fitness.

Later that evening Brooks watched on as his teammates ensured that he would be returning to the pitch in the Premier League.

Kieffer Moore’s 83rd minute strike sealed the win for Bournemouth, who opened up an unassailable gap over Forest in the process. Not only was it a return to the Premier League for Bournemouth, but a second promotion for Parker.

He will likely get another shot at staving off relegation after being relieved of his duties as Fulham manager after relegation. As was visible in the post-match celebrations, this is a massive deal for the club, who return to the Premier League for just the second time.

