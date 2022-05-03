Bundesliga star Josko Gvardiol has become a Chelsea transfer target as they look to replace the outgoing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Rudiger and Christensen are out of contract this summer, so Chelsea will have to replace them in the transfer window. Thomas Tuchel may be looking for a left-footed defender to play on the left of his back three, and he may be heading to the Bundesliga to pursue a Leipzig defender.

According to GOAL, Chelsea are interested in 20-year-old Gvardiol, who has had an impressive debut season in the Bundesliga.

Gvardiol signed from Dinamo Zagreb and was sent back on loan to the Croatian club to gain some experience. Since returning, he has become a regular in the Leipzig side.

The report from GOAL also lists Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and Jose Giminez as other targets, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tuchel sign multiple defenders this summer.

With Rudiger and Christensen looking likely to leave, and Thiago Silva ageing, the London club are likely to need more than one defender to be brought in. They do have Levi Colwill out on loan, but bringing in someone with a bit more top division experience might be the right move for Tuchel.