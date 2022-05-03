Chelsea star Levi Colwill has commented on comparisons between him and John Terry, and how he wants to play in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Colwill is currently on loan at Huddersfield, where he is impressing in a side looking to get promoted via the playoffs. The 19-year-old currently wears the number 26, which was also worn by Terry at Chelsea, and naturally, due to their positions, comparisons are being made.

In an interview with The Athletic, Colwill addressed these comparisons and spoke about his ambitions to play for Chelsea.

“I’m not going to complain. It’s not a bad thing to be called the new John Terry. I haven’t made the comparison myself so the fans and media can make whatever comparisons they want to make, it isn’t going to affect me,” said Colwill.

The comparisons appear to not have inflated the ego of Colwill, which is a huge credit to someone so young.

The 19-year-old could make the step up to the Chelsea first-team next season, especially due to the imminent outgoings of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

“I think I’m ready [for the Premier League]. I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever,” added Colwill.

Chelsea may look to send Colwill out on loan again next season if they manage to bring in some new defenders, and if Huddersfield get promoted, it could be the perfect destination.

The English defender is comfortable after spending the season there, and it could be the right time to get some Premier League experience.