Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at claims he said “I’m not finished” following Manchester United’s win over Brentford.

Ronaldo scored in a 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night, and after the game, the Sky Sports camera followed him as he applauded the crowd. Many believed that he appeared to say “I’m not finished” as he looks at the camera, as seen in the video below.

When walking off the pitch in his final home game for Man Utd this season, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to send a message to the camera ? pic.twitter.com/iKUCB3djMB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 3, 2022

However, Ronaldo took to Instagram to deny that he said this, replying to a fan account. “I didn’t say that,” said Ronaldo, as seen in the post below.

Cristiano respondeu em uma post feito por fã no Instagram sobre o vídeo que ele supostamente fala “eu não acabei”. A resposta do Cristiano foi "Eu não disse isso." pic.twitter.com/L6SMhICUZa — Cristiano Ronaldo Brasil (@CR7BrasiI2) May 3, 2022

It wasn’t perfectly clear what he did say, but the main assumption from fans on social media was that he was claiming he wasn’t finished.

It will be interesting to see if Ronaldo does come out and explain what he says, as it was clear that he was trying to give a message to the fans, by the way he glanced to the camera.

The game was Manchester United’s last home match of the season, and with new manager Erik ten Hag coming in next season, it will be intriguing to see whether the Dutchman believes Ronaldo should have a place in his squad.