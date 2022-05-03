Bid made: Man United “closer and closer” to completing €80m transfer, says journalist

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer and closer to completing a transfer deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Uruguay international has had a superb season in Portugal, as well as impressing with his goal scoring performances in the Champions League.

There’s no doubt the Red Devils could do with a top young attacking talent like Nunez in their squad next season, with a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani badly needed at Old Trafford.

See below as it looks like there could be good news for Man Utd on that front, with journalist Pedro Almeida providing an update on the cryptic tweet he posted yesterday…

Manchester United closer and closer to securing the signing of Darwin #Nunez from Benfica. ??? #MUFC The English club presented an offer of €80M for the player to Benfica. #Transfers https://t.co/8mcjlPtgow — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) May 3, 2022

Almeida claims United have offered €80million for Nunez and that they’re edging “closer and closer” towards securing the signing of the 22-year-old.

If this goes through, it could be a great start to life at Old Trafford for incoming manager Erik ten Hag, who faces a huge challenge when he leaves Ajax for United this summer.

Ten Hag will surely need a lot of investment in this struggling squad he’s inheriting, and a strong, skilful attacking player seems like as good a place as any to start when it comes to revamping this team.