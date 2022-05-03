Antonio Conte cleared to bring former player to Tottenham in bargain £15m transfer deal

Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs who could benefit from Inter Milan’s stance on defender Stefan de Vrij this summer.

The north London giants are alongside the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa as the clubs being linked with De Vrij, who can leave Inter for just £15million, according to Football Insider.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is said to be a big fan of the Dutch centre-back, having worked with him at the San Siro, and the pair could now be reunited in the Premier League.

Inter have financial problems, according to Football Insider, and that means they’re prepared to let De Vrij go on the cheap this summer, or else they’d run the risk of losing him on a free in a year’s time.

Stefan de Vrij to Tottenham?
THFC fans will surely be hoping Conte gets his way in the transfer market this summer, with the Italian tactician showing what tremendous work he can do as long as he’s given the players he wants.

De Vrij seems a good fit for this Spurs side, giving them a much-needed injection of quality and experience in defence.

