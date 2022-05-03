Emerson Royal feels adaptation to Premier League is going well

The jury was firmly out on Emerson Royal at the beginning of the season, after struggling to deal with the attackers he was facing early on. Yet the Brazilian believes that slowly but surely he is coming into his own in North London.

Originally brought in under Nuno Espirito Santo, Emerson suffered along with much of the Tottenham team until his sacking. Since Antonio Conte has come in though, Emerson has managed to keep his place as a regular starter for the most part. A spell out of the team in March has given way to starts in the last five straight Premier League matches.

Speaking to the Tottenham Hotspur Newsletter, in quotes covered by Football London, Emerson was pleased with how he had settled in.

“It’s been a productive season and one where I’ve learned a lot. I came from a different league and physicality, but I think I’ve been adapting well.”

“You want fast results but have to understand there is a process to respect, but I think it’s gone well.”

The Brazilian was signed from Barcelona last summer, despite only joining the Catalans in the same transfer window. After just three La Liga appearances, Barcelona decided to cash in on the right back and make a profit in the process.

At 23, Emerson has plenty of time to come good but most would be hoping for some improvement before declaring that Spurs have got value for their £22.5m outlay.