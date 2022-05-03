Erik Ten Hag wants Man United to sign West Ham attacker

Manchester United are expected to undergo a summer of major transformation.

Several first-team players, including Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, are set to leave the club on free transfers with many others also tipped for the exit.

When it comes to incomings, the Red Devils are likely to bring in plenty of fresh faces, including at least one new attacker and according to a recent report from Fichajes, incoming manager Erik Ten Hag likes the look of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

Since he joined from Hull City in 2020, Bowen, 25, has been a revelation for David Moyes.

Undoubtedly the Hammers’ most influential attacker, the English winger has enjoyed a hugely successful campaign, racing to double figures in both goals and assists and still with at least four games still to play.

Jarrod Bowen in action for West Ham.

Speaking to reporters about the impact the 25-year-old has made, Moyes, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said: “I see Bowen as having made unbelievable progress.

“Always you want to see how players make progress and Jarrod has stepped up. And I don’t mean just from Hull to West Ham.”

Since arriving in London two years ago, Bowen, who has three years left on his contract, has gone on to feature in 100 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 46 goals along the way.

Where do you see Bowen playing his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.

