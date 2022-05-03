Erik ten Hag with a decision to make on James Garner ahead of rebuild

With the scent of a new era wafting around Old Trafford, it opens up a number of opportunities for players new and old to stake their claim for a place. New manager Erik ten Hag has a good track record of bringing through younger talents at Ajax and that could work in the favour of one particular talent.

Currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, James Garner has been in fine form in the Championship. At the age of 21, Garner will be keen to make the step into the first team at Manchester United this summer. Making his debut in 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Garner struggled to get minutes at United since. Still Solskjaer had no issues comparing him to Michael Carrick at the time, as noted by The Mirror.

Last season he went on loan to Watford, playing 20 times in the Championship in their promotion campaign. With Forest third in the Championship, Garner could play a key role in their promotion should they get through the playoffs. So far this season Garner has started 34 of their 40 matches in the league, scoring 4 times and notching 8 assists.

With Paul Pogba out of contract, Nemanja Matic on the way out and rumours linking Juan Mata away from Manchester this summer, the midfield at United is undergoing a reshaping. Garner is doing what he can to show ten Hag he deserves a shot at being part of it.