Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has responded to the angry Instagram message posted by Jesse Lingard’s brother after last night’s game against Brentford.

Lingard’s brother seemed clearly annoyed that the long-serving Red Devils ace wasn’t given the chance to say a final goodbye to the Old Trafford crowd in the club’s last home game of the season yesterday.

Man Utd ended up winning 3-0 and gave Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic the chance to get a standing ovation in their final appearances at the Theatre of Dreams, but Lingard didn’t get that luxury.

That’s what prompted this Instagram post from his brother…

Chadwick spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside to respond to the complaint, insisting that that’s just how football goes sometimes.

The ex-Red Devil did admit, however, that he’s surprised Lingard doesn’t seem set for a role at the club under incoming new manager Erik ten Hag.

“I think unfortunately that’s the way the game is at times. I’d assume his brother is quite close to Jesse so maybe that basically confirms he’ll be moving on at the end of the season,” Chadwick said.

“Maybe it’s a bit surprising, Lingard’s a hugely talented player that I think Ten Hag could’ve worked with. And obviously we saw Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata coming on to get a huge standing ovation from the home crowd.

“But I think that’s just the game. Obviously his family and friends would’ve liked to see him come on and say goodbye to the club. He’s been an important player for many years, he’s had some really good moments in what’s been a difficult period. It’s a shame, but that is how the game goes at the end of the day – not everyone gets the goodbye they want.

“But I’m sure if he stays in the Premier League he’ll return to Old Trafford and get the kind of reception that a local boy who’s come up through the academy deserves.

“I don’t think it’s the be all or end all, he can be proud of what he achieved with United, whether he got a clap off the pitch at the end of it or not.”