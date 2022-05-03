Fabrizio Romano expects Liverpool to break the bank for 22-year-old star

When it comes to recruitment, there aren’t many teams in world football better at it, than Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have a notoriously shrewd business model that sees heavy emphasis placed on identifying players perfect for the team’s style of play.

When it comes to this summer’s transfer window, one position Klopp is expected to reinforce is his midfield.

Although the German has an abundance of options available to him, with Jordan Henderson and James Milner aged 31 and 36 respectively, it is a given that the side will need an injection of youth.

Regardless of his age though, Milner is one player who could still find his future at Anfield, despite earlier suggestions this season could be his last.

“I am in talks [for a new contract] with Millie and we will see,” Klopp told reporters last week, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“There’s no chance that Millie will retire next year. He is desperate to play on, and I understand it to be honest.

“Life after a career, when you are lucky enough to stay healthy, it’s normally much longer than your career, so you should extend your career as long as you can.

“Millie will be fine after his career, but he obviously loves what he is doing.

“He will play football next year definitely.”

Tchouameni to Liverpool?

In terms of incomings though – one player the Merseyside club have been monitoring for several months is Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and according to leading transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano is a player who could make the move to Anfield.

Interestingly, after missing out on the Frenchman’s signature last summer in a deal thought to be worth £38m (€45m), Romano has claimed if Klopp is sign him this time around, it’s going to cost a lot more.

“Aurelien Tchouameni is certainly a player being monitored by Liverpool,” the Italian journalist told Anfield Watch.

“Who have had conversations with the agent of the Monaco midfielder. However, the €45 million price tag – set last summer – is no longer valid. A far higher offer will be needed to prise Tchouameni away from France.

“But the 22-year-old is planning for a different experience this summer and that is undoubtedly why Liverpool may be ready to make their move. However, Real Madrid has been following Tchouameni for some time, and the Reds will face competition from other top clubs interested in the French international.”

Since joining Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020, Tchouameni, who has two years left on his deal, has gone to feature in 92 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.