Football agent Rob Segal has provided an update on the future of Harry Kane at Tottenham.

The speculation surrounding Kane’s future has been ongoing for the last few years, with the England international yet to win a major trophy at Tottenham. The North London club look set to go without another trophy this season, so Kane could be tempted to move on.

However, Segal doesn’t believe Kane will be leaving the club this summer. “Although Conte’s future could be considered a bit up in the air when it comes to Harry Kane – he will stay this summer,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

Since the arrival of Conte, Tottenham have improved drastically, and Kane may feel staying at Tottenham and continuing his legacy is the right move for him. With Champions League a possibility next season, and allowing Conte a full transfer window to bring in new signings, there’s a great chance they can finally end their trophy drought.

“I believe Spurs will support him but other players will go. They’ve got to get rid of five or six players and if they were able to offload that many, everyone will benefit. The players will benefit and so will the club. But the same problem comes back again, finding homes for these players isn’t easy,” added Segal.

If Spurs are to improve in key areas, they may have to offload some of their deadwood. The likes of Steven Bergwijn are struggling to get game time and still hold some sell-on value. If selling Bergwijn allows them to secure the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski, it would be a smart move from Tottenham.

Other players in the squad as Segal mentioned might be a little more difficult to move on. Players such as Harry Winks or Joe Rodon, who are struggling for game time, may not hold a lot of value. Lower Premier League clubs might be interested, but they won’t be looking to pay a hefty transfer fee.