Journalist claims Man United could target 24-year-old Arsenal defender

Manchester United are likely to delve into the summer transfer market in search of at least one new centre-back.

Although the Red Devils forked out around £80m for former Leicester City defender Harry Maguire just three years ago, the Englishman has struggled to convince fans that he is the right man to lead the side’s backline.

With both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick struggling to settle on a first-choice defensive pairing with the likes of Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Eric Bailly all heavily rotated, the impending arrival of new boss Erik Ten Hag is likely to see the Dutchman tasked with shoring up his defence as a matter of priority.

Interestingly, while discussing the likelihood of the Red Devils turning to the Premier League in search of a new centre-back, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has surprisingly claimed one player who could become a target for the 20-times league winners is Arsenal’s, Gabriel Magalhaes.

“It would first require a sale of players like Arthur, who could come to Arsenal. They wanted him as early as January and perhaps also next summer,” Di Marzio told Wett Freunde.

“There are discussions about an exchange with Gabriel, who could be a target for Juve’s defence. He could be a target for Juventus or Manchester United.”

Since joining the Gunners from Lille in 2020, Gabriel, who has three years left on his contract, has gone on to feature in 66 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals along the way.