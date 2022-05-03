Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly both among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

The Austria international has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga, and is now attracting interest ahead of the summer as Liverpool and Spurs join Bayern Munich in the race for his signature, according to Kicker.

The report notes that Laimer is approaching the final year of his contract with Leipzig, and it’s not yet clear if he’ll be looking to sign a new deal with his current club.

This could put Leipzig under pressure to sell the 24-year-old for a reduced fee this summer, which could be hugely beneficial to Liverpool and Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp could do with more options in the middle of the park as the club never replaced Georginio Wijnaldum after his exit last year, while the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara aren’t getting any younger.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will surely want upgrades in that department after slightly disappointing results from signings in that position in the last few years, with Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s roles in the team looking unclear ahead of the summer.