“If they don’t sign him they’re crazy” – Ferdinand advises Tottenham over deal for 22-year-old

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Tottenham that they’d be “crazy” not to strike a permanent transfer deal for on-loan Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international joined Spurs on loan in January and has been a big hit in Antonio Conte’s side, instantly looking like someone who can have a big influence on matches at the highest level.

In a way, it’s surprising that Juventus couldn’t find room for Kulusevski in their side, but perhaps his spell in north London will persuade them to give him more of a chance next season.

Tottenham fans will certainly be hoping they can persuade the 22-year-old to stay beyond this season, and Ferdinand admits they’d be mad not to try to secure his signature.

Dejan Kulusevski in action for Tottenham
More Stories / Latest News
Bid made: Man United “closer and closer” to completing €80m transfer, says journalist
West Ham open to selling key player for £25million profit
Arsenal keen on potential €20m transfer of versatile Serie A wonderkid

Speaking on his YouTube show Vibe with Five, the former Man Utd and England defender sung Kulusevski’s praises after witnessing his impact at Tottenham, saying: “Kulusevski has been phenomenal at Spurs.

“I think he plays like a man beyond his years, cultured and calm. If they don’t sign him they’re crazy.”

Spurs certainly have a hugely promising young talent on their hands, and signings like this are sure to be key to persuading Conte that they have serious ambitions as well.

More Stories Dejan Kulusevski Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.