Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Tottenham that they’d be “crazy” not to strike a permanent transfer deal for on-loan Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international joined Spurs on loan in January and has been a big hit in Antonio Conte’s side, instantly looking like someone who can have a big influence on matches at the highest level.

In a way, it’s surprising that Juventus couldn’t find room for Kulusevski in their side, but perhaps his spell in north London will persuade them to give him more of a chance next season.

Tottenham fans will certainly be hoping they can persuade the 22-year-old to stay beyond this season, and Ferdinand admits they’d be mad not to try to secure his signature.

Speaking on his YouTube show Vibe with Five, the former Man Utd and England defender sung Kulusevski’s praises after witnessing his impact at Tottenham, saying: “Kulusevski has been phenomenal at Spurs.

“I think he plays like a man beyond his years, cultured and calm. If they don’t sign him they’re crazy.”

Spurs certainly have a hugely promising young talent on their hands, and signings like this are sure to be key to persuading Conte that they have serious ambitions as well.