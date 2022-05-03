Arsenal are reportedly set to renew their interest in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer as they edge closer towards Champions League qualification.

The Gunners could supposedly land Martinez for around £60-70million, according to the Times, but Champions League football looks like being important for the club’s hopes of luring the Argentina international to the Emirates Stadium.

Having lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, and with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah about to be out of contract, there is clearly a need for Arsenal to strengthen up front this summer.

Martinez has been a star performer in his time at the San Siro, and he surely has the quality to improve Mikel Arteta’s side next season.

The 24-year-old is currently on 21 goals in 45 games so far this season, but he’s still young enough that he could improve even more in the years to come.

In truth, Arsenal would probably need Martinez to be closer to 30 goals a season, but he’s certainly capable of that, especially with the creativity of players like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard around him.