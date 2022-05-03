Liverpool and Mohamed Salah are not currently much closer to agreeing terms a new contract, CaughtOffside understands.

The Egypt international is ready to stay at Liverpool, with a source close to the player stating he wants to “become a club legend”, but only with a new contract that reflects his true value to the team.

From Liverpool’s end, however, CaughtOffside have been told that the Reds are not about to budge on the wage policy that has been so successful for them in the Jurgen Klopp era.

“Salah’s wish is clear. He wants to stay at Liverpool and become a club legend, but the financial proposal needs to be improved,” a source said.

“So far there is still no improved offer that has convinced him. Salah wants an important contract to match his performances, while Liverpool do not intend to change their policy on the salary structure of the stars within the team.”

This is certainly a big worry for Liverpool fans, who will surely be desperate for their club to do whatever it takes to keep such an important player.

Salah has been a joy to watch in his time at Anfield, playing a starring role in the club’s Champions League and Premier League title successes in recent years.

It’s hard to think how LFC could possibly replace the former Roma man, but it’s worth noting that the club got it right with the decision to let Philippe Coutinho go when they did, with the money leading to the hugely successful investments in Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

It remains to be seen precisely how this pans out, but it seems one of Liverpool or Salah will have to compromise at some point in order to avoid a scenario when the player could leave on a free when his contract expires in a year’s time.