Liverpool defeated Villarreal to reach the Champions League final, and Mohamed Salah has said who he wants to face in the next round.

Manchester City face Real Madrid in the second leg on Wednesday night as the latter look to overturn a one-goal deficit to reach the final.

Salah has picked who he would like to see win that tie, as seen in the tweet below, quoted from BT Sport.

Mo Salah ?? “I want to play Real Madrid. I have to be honest. If you’re asking me personally, I want to play Madrid.” — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 3, 2022

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2018 final 3-1 after goalkeeper Loris Karius made some costly mistakes. Gareth Bale was the star of the night, scoring twice after coming off the bench.

Salah will be hoping Madrid can reach the final so they can get revenge, and I’m sure he’s dreamt of replicating Bale’s match-winning performance.

The pick of the goals was Bale’s overhead kick, undoubtedly one of the best Champions League goals we’ve ever seen.

Manchester City lead Real Madrid 4-3, after a scintillating first leg, but there is still all to play for as Pep Guardiola takes his side to the Bernabeu.