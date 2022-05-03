Luka Modric laughs off suggestions that Real Madrid have been lucky this season

Real Madrid have been on a rollercoaster ride this Champions League, securing film-worthy comebacks against both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages. There’s little doubt about the individual quality of their side, but one reporter was brave enough to ask Luke Modric if Real Madrid had been lucky in previous rounds.

At 36 years of age, Modric continues to defy the laws of aging with big performances at big moments in Real Madrid’s season. That’s been symbolic of Real Madrid as a whole this season though, who have relied on hardened veterans to reach this stage of the season.

In the pre-match press conference before they take on Manchester City in the return leg of the semi-final, Modric told The Mirror that those suggestions of luck being a factor were ridiculous.

“Let them think what they want. This is an unfair opinion and they only make us laugh, but everyone can say what they want.”

“We are focused on our work, not what they say outside of the club. It’s impossible to beat so many teams, so many champions, to reach so many semi-finals, just by luck. It takes quality and faith, these are the factors that make us great.”

? @lukamodric10 "Tenemos que jugar con personalidad, energía y demostrar que somos el Real Madrid.” #UCL pic.twitter.com/AsJYI6wdae — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 3, 2022

Many saw the first leg as evidence that Manchester City were a better football team than Real Madrid, even if Los Blancos were more clinical at key moments. They did make the mistake of leaving Real Madrid alive though, with Modric warning that his side wouldn’t be as sloppy on Wednesday evening.

“We are very confident because we know that in the first leg we didn’t play our best game and, even so, we scored three goals. Tomorrow we will do better. We have quality and character as well as history. This club has won many big games and is the one that has won the most Champions League titles. We never surrender.”

With passage to the final at stake, neither side can really consider themselves as favourites. Most would agree that City have exhibited better football over the course of the season, but as Modric alludes to, Real Madrid have the pedigree and track record to see them through.