Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Derby County wonderkid Malcolm Ebiowei this summer.

The 18-year-old has impressed in Wayne Rooney’s side in the Championship this season, despite the club’s struggles that have led to relegation to League One.

According to the Sun, Spurs are now among the clubs keen to snap up Ebiowei, with the deal potentially also set to land their north London rivals Arsenal with compensation.

The report also mentions interest from Crystal Palace, Leeds and Fulham, so it seems Ebiowei clearly won’t be short of suitors if he does decide to move on at the end of this season.

Arsenal fans may be watching this with interest, as their club may well live to regret letting this talented teenager go earlier in his career.

The England youth international was on Arsenal’s books between 2015 and 2019 before a spell at Rangers and later Derby.

Tottenham could do well to bring in this top prospect and help them build for the future, while Ebiowei is even showing signs that he could already also be a player for the present.