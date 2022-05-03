Manchester United thumped Brentford three-nil during their final home game of the season on Monday evening.

The Red Devils’ performance at Old Trafford was arguably their best all campaign – it’s just a shame it won’t mean anything after crashing out of all competitions and being too far behind in the race for top four.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere at Old Trafford was an improved one as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata ran riot all evening long.

Although a mass fan walk-out after 73-minutes was suggested before the game, given the team’s emphatic performance, many opted against following through.

However, pre-match outside of the stadium painted a very different picture.

Fans, who have been left frustrated with the Glazer family’s lack of kept promises, took to the surrounding area outside Old Trafford to protest against the club’s ownership.

Singing a song about Joel Glazer dying, fans could be heard chanting while holding yellow and green scarfs – a tribute to the club’s founding name and colours ‘Newton Heath’.

However, while sections of Brentford’s fans were arriving at the away end, a large amount of United fans clashed with the travelling Bees.

Punches and other objects were thrown with riot police called into action to separate the two fanbases.

Pictures courtesy of Story Picture Agency